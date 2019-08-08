Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Shri Ghotu Ram Meena, presently Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kyiv, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs – Government of India.