Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

HE Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday received a written message from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Hassan Ibrahim Al Maliki handed the message during a meeting with Algeria's Foreign Minister today.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.