Mrs Laurence Beau, Ambassador-designate of France to Botswana, arrived in Gaborone on Monday 05 August 2019.

“I am very honored to have been appointed Ambassador of France to Botswana and Special Representative to SADC. My career as a diplomat has taken me to several continents and oceans; from Latin America to Asia, including the Indian Ocean and Australia. My wish was now to come to work on the African continent to witness with my own eyes its dynamism and growth, and discover the richness of its cultures and people. I could not dream of a better place than Botswana, a country worldly famous for its strong democratic commitment and respect for Human Rights, but also for its biodiversity and wonderful landscapes.”

“I am looking forward to meeting all our partners and local authorities, as well as my colleagues of the diplomatic corps and all members of the French community, to work together and deepen the bilateral relations between France and Botswana. These relations are already excellent thanks to the achievements of my predecessors and the great team of the French Embassy in Gaborone. I would also like to thank the people of Botswana for the very warm welcome they have given me since my arrival.”

Mrs Beau graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies and holds a Masters of English Language, Culture and Economics from Sorbonne University. In 2005, she was an auditor at the Diplomatic Institute in Paris.

She was named Knight of the National Order of Merit in 2016.

Positions held:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament), 1992-1995 Deputy Head of Mission, Cultural, Scientific and Cooperation Officer in Panama, 1995-1998 Political Advisor in Mexico, 1998-2001 Deputy Head of Mission in Seychelles, 2001-2002 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Economic Affairs), 2002-2005 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Human Resources), 2005-2007 Political Advisor in Australia 2007-2011 Deputy Head of Mission in Singapore, 2012-2016 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Financial Affairs), 2017-2019