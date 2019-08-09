Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On Friday, Madagascar’s Makis played against the Lionesses of Kenya during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), a qualifier for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup. In an enthralling game, the Lionesses beat Makis 35-5.

Madagascar pressed Kenya from the start and they managed to open the scoring through Voronigue Rasoanekena, who ran over to score a try to make it 5-0 to her side early on.

However, the Lionesses took control of the match and they scored three tries through Celestine Masinde, Janet Okelo and Philadelphia Orlando to make it 15-5.

Irene Atieno converted a conversion following Orlando's try to make it 17-5 to Kenya heading into the half-time break.

The Lionesses continued to dominate against the Makis after the restart and they extended their lead when Diana Awino and Christabel Lindo landed two more tries to make it 27-5.

Kenya sealed their 35-5 victory over Madagascar when Janet Owino scored a penalty before Masinde recorded her second try of the match in the closing stages of the game.

Kenya captain Philadelphia Orlando shared his excitement:

“It was difficult for us in the beginning because Madagascar came so hard on us in the first 20 minutes. However, we remained patient in defence and attack, and that helped us grow into the game and ultimately, win it,” she said.

“We have to work on how we start our matches because we are not happy with how we played in the opening stages of the game. It is important to improve on that ahead of the next game.”

Madagascar head coach Ravoavahy Lanto Nirina also shared his thoughts:

“We had a good first-half, but we did not take advantage of our dominance in the opening stages of the match. But overall I think my players played well. We are hoping to do well in the next match,” he said.

“We are satisfied with the front rows and we hope that in the game they will do much better and maybe win the game.”

The next games will take place on Tuesday, August 13 with Kenya taking on their East African rivals Uganda, while Madagascar are scheduled to face South Africa. The two matches will also take place at the Bosman Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa,

The top-ranked team in the group after three rounds of matches will be crowned champions of the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup and will qualify for the Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2021.

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (www.WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all of the African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa 7, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 membres and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.

