The Africa Boys team was unstoppable in their second consecutive Jr. NBA Global Championship International Pool Final and beat Canada Boys 80-46 (https://jrnbagc.nba.com). Led by NBA Academy Africa’s Marouf Moumine (Cameroon; 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals), Babacar Djiby Ly (Senegal; 15 points) and Dieu Merci Ilonga (DRC; 14 points and 7 rebounds), Africa dominated on both sides of the floor. Badar Alionue Diakite (Mali) and Seydina Faye (Senegal) combined for 17 points and 17 rebounds and the African team advanced to the Jr. NBA Global Championship Final for the second year in a row.

In tomorrow night’s Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 Final, the Africa team will play the winner of the U.S. Pool, West Boys, with the tip-off scheduled for 10:30pm CAT.

In the International Girls Pool’s Semifinals, Latin America defeated Africa 44-36. Ndeye Ndiaye (Senegal) led the team with 14 points and 6 rebounds with Merit Atebe Innocent (Nigeria) adding 7 points and 10 rebounds.

