On behalf of the United States, it is with great pleasure that I extend congratulations to the people of Chad on your 59th independence anniversary on August 11.

The United States and Chad work together with regional and international partners to strengthen regional security, protect refugees, and advance democracy and respect for human rights. We wish you success for this year’s legislative elections.

We extend best wishes to the people of Chad for peace and prosperity in the coming year

