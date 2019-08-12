Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on a UN Convoy on 10 August 2019 in Benghazi. Those behind the attack should be identified and held accountable.

The Members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed the messages set out in the Council’s press statement of 5 August 2019, including their full support for the Special Representative’s leadership.

The Members of the Security Council welcomed and expressed full support for the truce between the parties over Eid al-Adha. This truce should be accompanied by confidence-building measures between the parties, with the aim of ensuring this truce can turn into a lasting ceasefire. Lasting peace and stability in Libya, including an end to the worsening humanitarian crisis, will come only through a political solution and the parties should engage without delay under the auspices of the UN.

