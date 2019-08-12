Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America welcome the announcement of a truce in Libya on the occasion of Eid el-Adha in response to the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General with the support of the Security Council (UNSC press statement on Libya of 11 August), and invite all parties to effectively cease hostilities across Libya. We stand ready to assist the UN Mission in monitoring the observance of the truce and address any attempt to break it.

As proposed by the SRSG and reaffirmed by the Security Council on 11 August, this truce should be accompanied by confidence-building measures between the parties that can pave the way for a sustainable cease-fire and a return to a constructive, inclusive dialogue.

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America recall the obligation under international law for all UN Member States to abide by the arms embargo, in line with all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

We call on all parties to start working with no delay on a ceasefire agreement and resume efforts, under the auspices of the Special Representative of the United Nations, to build a lasting political solution, based the principles agreed upon in Paris, Palermo and Abu Dhabi.

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America reaffirm their strong commitment to a quick and peaceful resolution of the Libyan crisis. We reiterate that there can be no military option in Libya and we urge all parties to protect civilians, safeguard Libya's oil resources and protect its infrastructure.

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the attack that targeted a UN convoy in Benghazi on Saturday. The circumstances of this vicious act must be established with no delay and those who were behind must be identified and held accountable. We reiterate their full support to the essential work of the UN Mission in Libya.

