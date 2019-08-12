Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

EVENT:

Please join us on August 13, 2019 for a telephonic press conference with David Bohigian, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC). Mr. Bohigian will discuss the upcoming launch of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a new, modernized development finance agency that brings together the capabilities of OPIC and USAID’s Development Credit Authority, while introducing innovative financial products to bring private capital to the developing world. With this new agency, the U.S. will have more flexibility to support investments in developing countries, including in Africa, to drive economic growth, support stability, and improve livelihoods.

DETAILS:

Speaker: David Bohigian, OPIC Acting President and Chief Executive Officer

Date: August 13, 2019

Time: 3:45pm

Language: English

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa

Ground rules: On the record

RSVP: Yohannes Gezahegn

David Bohigian assumed the role as Acting President and CEO of OPIC in March 2019. Previously, Mr. Bohigian had been appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve as the Executive Vice President of OPIC when he joined the agency in August 2017.

​​​​​​​Mr. Bohigian has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. Before joining OPIC, he served as the Managing Director of Pluribus Ventures, where he advised innovative financial services firms and invested in impact-driven companies. Earlier, he served on the core management team of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. Prior to Bridgewater, Bohigian founded E2 Capital Partners, which developed new financing models for energy efficiency projects.

From 2002 to 2009, Mr. Bohigian held several senior positions at the U.S. Department of Commerce under the George W. Bush administration. As the Assistant Secretary for Market Access and Compliance in the International Trade Administration, he focused on eliminating barriers to trade and investment for U.S. companies. Prior to that, he was the Director of the Department of Commerce’s Office of Policy and Strategic Planning as the lead economic and energy advisor to two Secretaries.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bohigian worked as Managing Director for Idealab, Founder and Managing Director for VenCatalyst, and Director for Jefferson Partners, LLC. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Washington & Lee University and his J.D. from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

