Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the agreement by concerned parties to the principle of humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and calls for its terms to be respected to the letter to uphold the sanctity of Eid and ensure the interest of Libyans.

UNSMIL remains at the disposal of the various parties to ensure optimal implementation of the truce.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).