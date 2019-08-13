Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Uganda will host Zambia in our final home game of this year's Victoria Cup. The game will take place on Saturday 17th August 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds kicking off at 16:30hrs local time.

Preparations for the Zambia game are underway and the national team has been training hard from Kyadondo Rugby Grounds ahead of Saturday's game. Some players are returning from Injury to boost the team including Ian Muyani and Justine Kimono who both missed the game against Zimbabwe and will give the coach more selection options. The players have had a two weeks rest between the games and thus much fresher.

“We have registered lots of improvement especially in decision making and individual skills.”- Coach Seguya Robert

With loses to Kenya and Zimbabwe, management of the Uganda Rugby Cranes team are hopeful that this training will yield good results for Uganda in this last home fixture before they embark on a two week tour of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Match Referee is confirmed as Adriaan Jacobs from South Africa and will be assisted by local officials. The Zambia team is expected in Uganda in the wee hours of Thursday morning and should have enough time to acclimatize to Kampala conditions before the duel.

The last time the two teams met was in the Africa Cup in Lusaka in 2007 with Uganda emerging victorious.

