Angolan ambassador to Japan Rui Xavier, on behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps in the Asian nation, laid a wreath on Friday at Nagasaki Peace Park.

The site was built in honour of the victims of the “Flat Man” atomic bomb during the World War II (1939-45), 74 years ago.

Also paid tribute to the victims of the Litlle Boy atomic bomb, ambassador’s wife Fatima Xavier, the consular agent Helder Congo, and the other members of the Japanese-accredited diplomatic corps.

Atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 respectively, which wreaked havoc of unimaginable dimensions. Font: ANGOP

