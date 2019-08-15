Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

About 300 people mostly women, children and elderly have turned up for a free medical service in Wau. The campaign that targeted returnees at Bazia-Jedid residence in Wau was organized by which is Bangladesh peacekeepers in Wau.

Bazia-Jedid is one of the areas most affected during 2016 conflict in Wau where many people have now return home.

“The child was sick with fever and cough and was unable to eat and I also have hemorrhoids and general body pain’’ I have no money for buying but they helped us with medicine,” Hawa Daniel said as she expressed her gratitude for the medicine.

“I was sick for a number of days with a cough, thanks today I got medicine, my vision was weak, and they gave me a glass, thanks to them it’s progress in the country.” Luis Mungu said he is grateful to the Bangladesh peacekeepers for providing him vision glass and medicine.

“As you know that we are part of the Bangladesh battalion basically the peacekeeping operation and besides this, we are conducting such kind of humanitarian assistance program within our limited capacity Most cases of patients are malaria, some are suffering from cough, diarrhea, headache, we have only the preliminary medical facility but still we can deal with patients case to case if it is within our capacity we can treat them if it is not we will say we don’t have the capacity.” Col. Majharul Huge, Commander of Bangladesh peacekeepers in Wau said the free medical campaign is part of their humanitarian support to returnees in Wau.

Dr. James Patrice, Minister of Health in Wau acknowledged the support by UNMISS Bangladesh peacekeepers and urges for more support to also treat malaria in the area.

“This is the area of return, this center of Bazia-Jedid is the only center providing health services to most of these areas up to Nazareth’’. I wish to express my gratitude to your excellent job and standing side by side with the government to support in the health field to provide some medicine and some help to our people.’’ Dr. James Patrice said the Bangladesh peacekeepers in Wau are doing marvelous work and urges them to continue the exercise and bring more antimalaria drugs if possible, as malaria pick is increasing because of the rainy season.’’

