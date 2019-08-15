Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Congo as you celebrate the 59th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and the Republic of Congo share a relationship of strong cooperation on trade and investment, combatting trafficking in persons, and advancing sustainable economic and social development for the Congolese people.

On this joyous occasion of your 59th National Day, I wish the Congolese people peace and prosperity in the year to come.

