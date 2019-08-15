Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and iCog Labs are hosting Solve IT 2019, a nationwide innovation competition at which 112 Ethiopian youth will present their tech-based solutions to address community challenges on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

112 youth entrepreneurs from 15 cities across Ethiopia are showcasing their projects and competing in the final round of the national competition.

You are cordially invited to interview the participants about their projects and cover the official closing and awards ceremony of the Solve IT 2019 competition.

Representatives from the U.S Embassy, Embassy of Japan, JICA, and iCog Labs will speak at the event.

Venue: Kana Studio, Addis Ababa

Date and Time: August 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM

