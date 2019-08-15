Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On-site machining and service tools applicable for the hydropower industry and key processing industries in Africa; Increased plant up-time and cost-effective workshop-quality machining; Successful launch event in August 2019 in South Africa.

The technology group Voith (www.Voith.com) is strengthening its hydropower service portfolio for Southern Africa. On 15th August 2019, the company introduced its on-site machining and service tools capabilities to customers, business partners and authorities during an official launch event in Witfield, Boksburg, South Africa. The new services includes the refurbishment of plant components in installed or independent state by linear and circular milling as well as drilling, boring and welding. The portable on-site machining equipment ensures increased plant up-time and safety. Cutting assembly, dismantling and transport costs for the refurbishment and maintenance of plant equipment are reduced to a minimum.

“During the past two years, we built up an extensive range of on-site machining and repair services through the acquisition of equipment and the training of new staff. Now, we can provide cost-effective workshop-quality machining for the largest and smallest on-site machining projects in Southern Africa”, says Anton Harris, Head of Service and Managing Director of Voith Hydro in South Africa. “Besides the use in the hydropower sector, the equipment is also applicable to all fields of processing industry in Africa such as the oil and gas or the mining industry. For hydropower plants, the Voith range of services is amplified to assessments, trouble shooting, repair and assembly services – along the whole life cycle of an operating plant.”

The on-site machining equipment is stored in sea freight containers on the Voith company premises in South Africa. From there, the equipment is ready to be shipped on the road or on the seaway to any location in Southern Africa.

Overview of Voith’s on-site machining equipment

For a whole range of different boring, drilling and facing applications, there are three heavy-duty line boring machines, which can be equipped with different heads and with an orbital welding machine for welding and reprofiling applications.

The linear mill is a bed-type milling machine for universal use in a fast and accurate way. Together with the adjustable head mounting options for angular milling and the different tooling options, a wide range of milling jobs can be fulfilled.

Voith’s circular mill is equipped with an incremental drive and can be setup for the machining of large internal diameters and flanges.

While the circular mill comes in a customized container with removable roof and door header, the linear mill and the line boring machines are delivered in steal boxes or, depending on the application, in a container. For repairs and installations, a fully equipped tool container is also available.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Voith.

Media Contact: Marian Möbius Market Communication Manager EMEA Key Contact Voith Hydro Tel: +49 7321 37 – 6157 Email: [email protected]

About the Voith Group: The Voith Group (www.Voith.com) is a global technology company. With its broad portfolio of systems, products, services and digital applications, Voith sets standards in the markets of energy, oil & gas, paper, raw materials and transport & automotive. Founded in 1867, the company today has more than 19,000 employees, sales of € 4.2 billion and locations in over 60 countries worldwide and is thus one of the larger family-owned companies in Europe.

The Group Division Voith Hydro is part of the Voith Group and a leading full-line supplier as well as trusted partner for equipping hydropower plants. Voith develops customized, long-term solutions and services for large and small hydro plants all over the world. Its portfolio of products and services covers the entire life cycle and all major components for large and small hydro plants, from generators, turbines, pumps and automation systems, right through to spare parts, maintenance and training services, and digital solutions for intelligent hydropower.

Twitter https://Twitter.com/VoithGroup https://Twitter.com/Voith_hydro https://Twitter.com/Voith_paper https://Twitter.com/Voith_turbo https://Twitter.com/Voith_Digital https://Twitter.com/Voith_Career

LinkedIn https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/VoithGroup www.LinkedIn.com/company/Voith-hydro www.LinkedIn.com/company/Voith-turbo www.LinkedIn.com/company/Voith-paper www.LinkedIn.com/company/Voith-digital https://www.linkedin.com/company/Voith-robotics

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/VoithGroup

Instagram www.Instagram.com/VoithGroup/

Media filesDownload logo