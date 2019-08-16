Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The French Development Agency (AFD), the Namibian Association of CBNRM Support Organisations (NACSO), and the UCT GSB Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship has conducted a workshop on innovative finance and its applicability for the Namibian conservation ecosystem, in particular in relation with the Community Based Natural Resource Management Programme. The workshop followed design thinking principles in order for the members of the ecosystem to co-design innovative finance pilots that might contribute to long term sustainability of conservation efforts in Namibia.

The workshop was based on the following elements:

Preparatory cluster meetings between AFD, the Bertha Centre, NACSO and different ecosystem clusters to set the scene, take stock of existing initiatives, challenges and ideas and give all participants a shared starting point; An introduction to innovative finance and systems innovation to review the workshop toolbox; Innovative finance and systems innovation design thinking workshop to outline potential pilots.

The workshop was followed by a networking cocktail hosted by the French Embassy at the Residence of France.

