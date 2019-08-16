Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, and Nigeria August 16-August 24, 2019.

The Administrator will meet with government and civil-society partners to discuss the response to the Ebola outbreak and highlight partnerships and investments across the U.S. Government that save lives, strengthen citizen-responsive democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises. Administrator Green will also visit USAID-funded programs related to economic empowerment, resilience, food security, and global health security that are helping reduce the impact of ongoing humanitarian emergencies, reduce intercommunal conflict, and promote a path to self-reliance.

