With funding from Gavi, the Vaccine alliance, WHO donated Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) equipment this week (Wednesday, 14 August) to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of South Sudan.

The ICT equipment will support the expanded programme on immunization (EPI) data management and the roll-out of District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS 2) both at national and state levels including Abyei Administrative area of South Sudan.

The items were presented to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health in Juba, presided over by the Undersecretary, Dr Makur Matur Kariom, Ministry of Health.

The donation to the Ministry of Health includes 33 desktop computers, 34 all-in-one printers (printer, scanner and copier), 7 laptops and carrying cases, 7 docking pack and 40 (1TB) external hard drive will be distributed to the national monitoring and evaluation office, the 32 states, and Abyei Administrative area of South Sudan.

“Strengthening health information system is vital to enable decision-makers at all levels of the health system to identify problems/needs and make evidence-based decisions”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. He commended the Ministry of Health for their commitment to strengthen the health system in the country.

Receiving the ICT equipment, Dr Makur, thanked WHO for the timely support. He emphasized that this was not the first time that WHO has provided support to the Ministry of Health of South Sudan. Dr Makur urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the donated equipment for improved and effective service-delivery in the country.

