On August 17, 2019, the representatives of both the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) reached a final agreement and signed the Political Agreement and the Constitutional Declaration.

Japan expresses its respect to the mediation efforts made by the African Union (AU) and Ethiopia. Japan commends the signing of the documents as a progress toward stabilization of the situation in Sudan. Japan continues to pay close attention to the situation in Sudan, including the expected establishment of a transitional administrative authority. Japan hopes that all parties concerned will comply with the agreement in good faith and address the challenges during the transitional period in a cooperative manner.

