Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United States Government (USG) will provide just over 186 million USD in funding for the humanitarian response in the Central African Republic (CAR) in fiscal years 2018-2019. These humanitarian response funds come from the United States Agency for International Development’s Offices of Foreign Disaster Assistance and Food for Peace (USAID/OFDA, USAID/FFP), and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration at the U.S. Department of State (DOS/PRM).

Humanitarian assistance from the USG has provided life-saving emergency health and nutrition services, as well as water, sanitation, food, livelihoods, shelter and protection to displaced and conflict affected Central Africans.

The USG remains the largest single donor to the humanitarian response in CAR.

Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bangui, Ms. Pamela Hack, emphasized the importance of humanitarian aid, saying, “The United States is committed to supporting humanitarian projects that help the people of the Central African Republic, and we thank our partners in the field for their important and courageous work.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambassade des États-Unis en République centrafricaine.