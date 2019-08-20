Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, marks exactly 1 month to go to the much anticipated 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Sunday, the 18th of August 2019 was exactly a year ago where Namibia beat Kenya at the Hage Geingob Stadium to secure their place in the Rugby World Cup 2019.

“It was a fantastic day which the players earned Namibia the right to take part in the biggest rugby union tournament in the world” – Phil Davies.

The next few weeks is focused on finalising preparation to a level that will earn Namibia the opportunity to make history, included are confirmed warm-up matches to take place on the 31st of August against the Isuzu Southern Kings in Windhoek followed by a second match in Walvis Bay on the 7th of September.

“We have split the training squad into two categories in order to give ourselves the best opportunity and extended time to select Namibia’s strongest squad for Japan” – Phil Davies.

KAIZEN SQUAD

DURBAN SQUAD

Simon Kanime

Andre Rademeyer

Max Katjijeko

JC Winkler

Mahepisa Tjeriko

Nelius Theron

Renaldo Bothma

Darryl de la Harpe

Gino Wilson

Casper Viviers

Prince !Gaoseb

Justin Newman

Russel van Wyk

Desiderius Sethie

Wian Conradie

Johan Deysel

Thomas Kali

AJ De Klerk

PJ van Lill

JC Greyling

Graham April

Aranos Coetzee

Adriaan Booysen

Johann Tromp

Adriaan Ludick

Obert Nortje

Janco Venter

Chrysander Botha

Mahco Prinsloo

Louis v/d Westhuizen

Rohan Kitshoff

Chad Plato

Neil van Vuuren

Torsten van Jaarsveld

Cliven Loubser

Lesley Klim

Janry du Toit

Tjiuee Uanivi

Helarius Kisting

Oderich Mouton

Jason Benade

Ruan Ludick

Damian Stevens

Dumarcho Hartung

Johan Retief

PW Steenkamp

PJ Walters

Thomasau Forbes

Eugene Jantjies

Today, the Durban Squad and management depart to South Africa for a High Intensity Camp included in the camp is a match against The Sharks on Saturday the 24th of August 2019. The Kaizen Group remain in contention for final World Cup selection, which will be announced on the 2nd of September 2019.

