The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa will conclude up its first national Ethiopia Debates! competition on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Ethiopia Debates! is a nationwide program that creates an interactive platform for university students to engage in a series of debate competitions, during which they learn public speaking skills, constructive dialogue, and debate techniques on a variety of cross-cutting, contemporary issues.

Members of the media are cordially invited to cover the final competition and the official closing ceremony of Ethiopia Debates!

Representatives from the relevant government ministries will speak at the event.

Venue: Addis Ababa University, Eshetu Chole Hall in Faculty of Business and Economics

Time: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

RSVP to Yohannes Gezahegn, Press Specialist, U.S. Embassy.

