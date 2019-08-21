Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The new Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations (Vienna), Rapulane Molekane, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Molekane has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to France, Monaco and Permanent Delegate of South Africa to UNESCO (2014-2019); Deputy Director-General (Europe), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (2010-2014); Director (Levant and Middle East), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (2008-2010); South African High Commissioner to Ghana (2004-2008); Director of Nepad and African Renaissance Fund, Department of Foreign Affairs (2003-2004); Consul-General to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in Germany (1999-2003); Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee (1994-1999).

Mr. Molekane holds a Senior Teacher’s Diploma from the Soweto College of Education.

He is married and has four children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS).