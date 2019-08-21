Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Uganda Rugby Cranes coach, Robert Seguya today named the team that will take on Zimbabwe in the return leg of the Victoria Cup on 24th August 2019 in Harare. The Uganda Rugby Cranes will meet the Zimbabwe Sables for the second time this year after a loss in the home game. (26-31)

The leadership of the team remains the same with Asuman Mugerwa as the Captain and Justin Kimono as Vice Captain.

The South African High Commissioner, H. E Professor (Major General(rtd) Lekoa Solly Mollo, the US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac and the CEO Nakasero Hospital Edward Rukwaro addressed the team with words of encouragement. The CEO of the Uganda Rugby Union, Ramsey Olinga and Peter Magona(Vice President, Commercial) were also present.

“You are 2 matches away. Never rest and think you have made it and have won. It is the beginning and it shows that it's do-able but you need to work harder and really reflect on the blind spot you picked from the previous match.”- H.E Lekoa Solly Mollo.

“The heart and what's in your head are the most important tools that any sports team can have. You will be challenged, you will have difficulties, you will be tired some day you will not feel like it but it's very important to remember what you are playing for and that you have support right behind you.”- U.S Ambassador Deborah Malac.

“We believe and trust in you as a team. Go make us proud in Zimbabwe”- Dr Edward Rukwaro.

The team is a mixture of youth and experience and are out to put their campaign back on track after their recent win at home against Zambia.(38-22)

Uganda Cranes Squad:

1. Ssenteza Wycliff Santos 2. Kivumbi Saul 3. Kimbowa Collin 4. Mugerwa Asuman 5. Odugo Faragi 6. Kanyanya Ronald 7. Otto Micheal Steve Masendi 8. Olet Simon Peter 9. Odong Charles Uhuru 10. Asaba Brian 11. Ogena Pius 12. Ruhweza Ayera Desire Aloysius 13. Emong Eliphaz 14. Ofoyrwoth Aaron 15. Epilo Paul Emmanuel

Reserves

16. Magomu Ivan Arthur 17. Masendi Paul 18. Okorach MicMollo 19. Munyani Ian Arnold 20. Wokorach Phillip 21. Semwami Daudi Ashraf 22. Simwende Kimono Justin 23. Kasito Adrian 24. Oketayot Byron

