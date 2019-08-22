Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On August 20, 2019, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Dr. Sergei Rachkov took part in the farewell ceremony of a group of Egyptian travelling to the educational and health care center Zubrenok.

A trip of 46 Egyptian children, accompanied by 4 teachers to Belarus, was organized at the invitation of the of the Belarusian President.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Education and Professional Training of Egypt Dr. Reda Hegazi, parents of the children, representatives of the educational authorities of the governorates and the media.

In the address to the participants of the event, the Ambassador of Belarus noted the humanitarian nature of the project, which is being implemented for the first time in the history of Belarusian-Egyptian relations, and expressed confidence that the trip will allow Egyptian children not only to have a good rest in Belarus, but also to get acquainted with Belarusian culture and traditions, as well as establish friendly relations with Belarusian teenagers.

The Deputy Minister of Education and Professional Training of Egypt expressed gratitude to the Belarusian side for inviting Egyptian children to travel to Belarus and voiced hope that such trips will become mutual and regular in the near future.

Egyptian children shared their expectations about the upcoming trip to Belarus and performed several national musical compositions.

At the end of the ceremony, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission, the leadership of the educational agency of Egypt and Egyptian children took a joint photo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt.Media filesDownload logo