On August 22, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 550 million Japanese Yen (5 million USD) to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in response to the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the eastern part of the country, declared as “Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This assistance aims to support the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in its effort to contain the outbreak by focusing on the areas of Quarantine, Treatment, Laboratory diagnosis, Infected person identification (surveillance) and Contact tracking, among others.

This assistance is expected to contribute to preventing further spread of the Ebola virus disease both in and out of borders sharing with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

