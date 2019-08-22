Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Just two months after its launch in Lagos, the kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.delivery/) platform reached 2000 verified customers and is already well on its way toward 3000 verified customers.

“We are thrilled by the response from Lagosians to our on-demand B2B delivery service. Among the 2000 verified customers are several large corporate accounts as well as numerous merchants relying on our service to deliver good and documents to their suppliers, customers, business partners and so on”, explains Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Africa Delivery Technologies (ADT), developer of the kwik app.

kwik is seeing a very wide typology of customers signing up and using its platform, from pharmaceutical companies such as Medsaf to construction companies like SPIE to automotive companies such as Mitsubishi. Kwik is also used by hundreds of merchants who use it to make deliveries to their suppliers and to their customers in Lagos.

kwik verifies its customers through mobile phone OTP as well as email verification. In addition, Corporate customers need to provide their corporate registration number and are brought on board by a dedicated team that checks their background.

“We are also thrilled to observe that not only our customers return, but that they are using the service for farther and more complex delivery use cases as they gain confidence in our ability to deliver to them a great service. Average order value is going up! ” continues Romain POIROT-LELLIG.

“We will continue to work hard to expand and improve our service for them”, concluded Romain POIROT-LELLIG.

Media Contact: Claire Joly +33 (0)6.88.10.67.57 [email protected]

