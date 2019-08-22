Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Kenya Simbas squad facing Zambia this weekend will see five debutants earn their first cap, four of these being in the starting lineup while the fourth one starts off the bench on Saturday. Francis Mwita, Brian Amaitsa, Samuel Asati, Eliud Mulakoli and Ian Njenga are looking forward to their first cap for the National senior fifteens team.
This will be the first time Kenya hosts a Victoria Cup match after a seven-year hiatus of the tournament. The last fixture played in Nairobi was on 23rd July in 2011 at the Nyayo Stadium where Kenya lost 21-26 to the eventual Victoria Cup champions Zimbabwe.
Head Coach Paul Odera has recalled the services of Geofrey Okwach, Emmanuel Silungi and John Okoth all who featured for The Simbas on June 22nd during the first Elgon Cup match in Kisumu.
Curtis Lilako is the appointed match day Captain and will be assisted by Elkeans Musonye and Jacob Ojee all of whom are in the starting lineup.
“We are not changing our attack and defense systems because that would then confuse the players. We are working on refining them as we progress with the fixtures. Talent is not a problem in the country, what we need to rethink is the culture around the National Teams.” Paul Odera.
“I believe we are all ready for this weekend. There’s a good blend between the young players and a number of the experienced players. The mood of the team can only be displayed on the pitch this Saturday so we’re urging our fans to show up on the day and support us.” Captain, Curtis Lilako.
Regular tickets are Kshs. 500/- while the VIP tickets are Kshs. 1000/- payable via the paybill number below.
KRU Pay bill number: 155550 Account Name: KENvZAM
Simbas squad vs Zambia
Postion
Surname
Name
Club
Current Age
Caps
Loose Head Prop
Simiyu
Oscar
K.C.B. RFC
23
20
Hooker
Francombe
Toby
Nondies RFC
21
4
Tighthead Prop
Lilako
Curtis (Captain)
K.C.B. RFC
29
37
LH Lock
Mwita
Francis
K.C.B. RFC
26
0
TH Lock
Onsando
Malcolm
Kenya Harlequin F.C.
24
11
Backrow/6
Amaitsa
Brian
Nondies RFC
19
0
Backrow/7
Akuei
Monate
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
21
4
Number 8
Musonye
Elkeans (Co-Captain)
Resolution Impala Saracens
24
14
Scrum half
Asati
Samuel
K.C.B. RFC
19
0
Flyhalf
Kuka
Charles
USIU RFC
22
4
11
Okwach
Geoffrey
K.C.B. RFC
19
1
Inside Centre
Mungau
Johnstone
Kabras Sugar RFC
26
4
Outside Center
Mulakoli
Eliud
USIU RFC
25
0
14
Ojee
Jacob (Co-Captain)
K.C.B. RFC
28
29
15
Njoroge
Isaac
K.C.B. RFC
22
3
16
Musila
Griffin
K.C.B. RFC
24
4
17
Njenga
Ian
Nondies RFC
19
0
18
Thairu
Melvin
Kenya Harlequin F.C.
22
3
19
Muniafu
Simon
Resolution Impala Saracens
23
20
20
Silungi
Emmanuel
Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC
19
1
21
Onsomu
Samson
Resolution Impala Saracens
27
25
22
Odhiambo
Anthony
Resolution Impala Saracens RFC
23
3
23
Okoth
John
Top Fry Nakuru RFC
19
1
Average age
22
