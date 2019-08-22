Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Kenya Simbas squad facing Zambia this weekend will see five debutants earn their first cap, four of these being in the starting lineup while the fourth one starts off the bench on Saturday. Francis Mwita, Brian Amaitsa, Samuel Asati, Eliud Mulakoli and Ian Njenga are looking forward to their first cap for the National senior fifteens team.

This will be the first time Kenya hosts a Victoria Cup match after a seven-year hiatus of the tournament. The last fixture played in Nairobi was on 23rd July in 2011 at the Nyayo Stadium where Kenya lost 21-26 to the eventual Victoria Cup champions Zimbabwe.

Head Coach Paul Odera has recalled the services of Geofrey Okwach, Emmanuel Silungi and John Okoth all who featured for The Simbas on June 22nd during the first Elgon Cup match in Kisumu.

Curtis Lilako is the appointed match day Captain and will be assisted by Elkeans Musonye and Jacob Ojee all of whom are in the starting lineup.

“We are not changing our attack and defense systems because that would then confuse the players. We are working on refining them as we progress with the fixtures. Talent is not a problem in the country, what we need to rethink is the culture around the National Teams.” Paul Odera.

“I believe we are all ready for this weekend. There’s a good blend between the young players and a number of the experienced players. The mood of the team can only be displayed on the pitch this Saturday so we’re urging our fans to show up on the day and support us.” Captain, Curtis Lilako.

Regular tickets are Kshs. 500/- while the VIP tickets are Kshs. 1000/- payable via the paybill number below.

KRU Pay bill number: 155550 Account Name: KENvZAM

Simbas squad vs Zambia

Postion

Surname

Name

Club

Current Age

Caps

Loose Head Prop

Simiyu

Oscar

K.C.B. RFC

23

20

Hooker

Francombe

Toby

Nondies RFC

21

4

Tighthead Prop

Lilako

Curtis (Captain)

K.C.B. RFC

29

37

LH Lock

Mwita

Francis

K.C.B. RFC

26

0

TH Lock

Onsando

Malcolm

Kenya Harlequin F.C.

24

11

Backrow/6

Amaitsa

Brian

Nondies RFC

19

0

Backrow/7

Akuei

Monate

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

21

4

Number 8

Musonye

Elkeans (Co-Captain)

Resolution Impala Saracens

24

14

Scrum half

Asati

Samuel

K.C.B. RFC

19

0

Flyhalf

Kuka

Charles

USIU RFC

22

4

11

Okwach

Geoffrey

K.C.B. RFC

19

1

Inside Centre

Mungau

Johnstone

Kabras Sugar RFC

26

4

Outside Center

Mulakoli

Eliud

USIU RFC

25

0

14

Ojee

Jacob (Co-Captain)

K.C.B. RFC

28

29

15

Njoroge

Isaac

K.C.B. RFC

22

3

16

Musila

Griffin

K.C.B. RFC

24

4

17

Njenga

Ian

Nondies RFC

19

0

18

Thairu

Melvin

Kenya Harlequin F.C.

22

3

19

Muniafu

Simon

Resolution Impala Saracens

23

20

20

Silungi

Emmanuel

Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC

19

1

21

Onsomu

Samson

Resolution Impala Saracens

27

25

22

Odhiambo

Anthony

Resolution Impala Saracens RFC

23

3

23

Okoth

John

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

19

1

Average age

22

