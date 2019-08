Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General condemns the attack on the military camp of Koutougou, in the Province of Soum of Burkina Faso, carried out on 19 August, which according to official reports has been one of the deadliest attacks in the country since the beginning of the year. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the people and the Government of Burkina Faso, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General further condemns the ongoing indiscriminate attacks against civilian populations. He calls on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice and that all military actions are conducted in accordance with international human rights and international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General reiterates his solidarity with the Government and people of Burkina Faso.

