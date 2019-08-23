Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On August 22, 2019, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Dr. Sergei Rachkov held a meeting with the Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Ms Abir Alam Eldin.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education as well as providing mutual educational grants to citizens of Belarus and Egypt.

