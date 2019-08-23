Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Japan will host the launch meeting of Gavi’s third replenishment in Yokohama on 30 August 2019, on the occasion of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

Representatives of donor governments, recipient countries, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, international organizations including UNICEF, the private sector, civil society organizations and African countries attending TICAD7 will participate in the meeting.

At the meeting, the participants will discuss Gavi’s Investment Case for the next five-year strategy from 2021 to 2025.

