The Prime Minister met Egyptian President Sisi at the G7 today.

The two leaders agreed on the strength of the bilateral relationship and committed to developing a modern, strategic partnership between our countries.

They expressed their shared desire to strengthen economic, trade and security cooperation between the UK and Egypt.

