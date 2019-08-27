Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On August 26, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov met with Eng. Valery Ivankovich, Director General of JSC «MAZ» who is currently visiting Egypt.

During the meeting current and perspective issues of promoting cargo and passenger equipment of JSC «MAZ» in Egypt and other regional markets were discussed in detail. The Sides marked positive results of JSC «MAZ» together with Egyptian partners in the field of developing the joint production of automobile equipment, raising the level of its localization and expanding opportunities for sales.

The Sides determined the goals and targets of production and promotion of JSC «MAZ» products for the nearest time and ways of achieving them. The work of the representative office of JSC «MAZ», issues of establishing joint ventures in Egypt, as well as entering the markets of African countries with automobile equipment were considered.

During the visit meetings of Eng. Valery Ivankovich, Director General of JSC «MAZ» with the Minister of State for Military Production Maj.-Gen. Dr. Mohamed al-Assar, as well as the leadership of several state and private companies in Egypt are also planned. Signing of framework agreements and commercial contracts is expected.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt.Media filesDownload logo