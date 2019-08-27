Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tom Babington:

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green visited the Federal Republic of Nigeria August 23-24, 2019.

On August 24, Administrator Green met with religious leaders to better understand interfaith peace building efforts and to validate the critical role interfaith leaders play in mitigating violence in their communities. These conflicts, often caused by disputes over access and distribution of resources are exacerbated by rapid population growth, urbanization, and climate change, among other factors. The Administrator also received a briefing from embassy staff on the ongoing insecurity and humanitarian need in northeast Nigeria. He met with the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo to discuss these ongoing humanitarian and development issues.

On August 25, Administrator Green visited Igu township, north of Abuja, where he commended local leaders for building upon USAID assistance to help maintain peace, stability, and religious tolerance in their communities. Administrator Green also exchanged ideas and lessons learned with women micro-entrepreneurs, youth leaders, and smallholder farmers, who benefited from the Feed the Future Nigeria Livelihoods Project. The five-year program helped vulnerable families diversify their income sources and produce foodstuffs that improved nutrition in the region. Finally, Administrator Green met with regional stakeholders to discuss USAID's support for conflict resolution and other peaceful mitigation strategies, as it relates to farmer-pastoralist conflict in Nigeria's Middle Belt.

Throughout his visit, Administrator Green emphasized USAID's commitment to partnering with the Government and people of Nigeria as they advance towards a self-reliant future.

