Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Zambia Rugby National Team Head Coach Lawrence Njovu has maintained that his charges are not merely participating in the ongoing Victoria Cup tournament but competitors.

Speaking after arriving back in the country after a two week East African tour (of Uganda on Saturday 17th August and Kenya on Saturday 24th August, 2019), Njovu said his team was up to the task of recording victory in the remaining two games. “Our focus as at now is the home game against Uganda this weekend in Lusaka. We have so far played our opponents at least once and it has been a learning curve, we have conducted a reflective analysis on all the games played and have strategized to ensure our supporters watch a great game”.

Zambia (who are yet to record a win) will this weekend host Uganda in a return fixture at the refurbished Lusaka Rugby Club in the Showgrounds in Lusaka. The game will be preceeded by a curtain raiser game between Copperbelt Legends vs Midlands Legends at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Zambia Rugby Union President General Clement Sinkamba has lauded the support from well-wishers and corporate organisations. “We wish to commend our partners who have continued standing with us through thick and thin, through the highs and lows. It is because of them that we have come this far and continue believing, hoping, trusting and persevering to ensure our joint aspirations are met”.

Rugby lovers/supporters in Lusaka have not watched an international game in almost a year, one would therefore, understand the excitement that is currently going through the masses.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Conatct: [email protected]