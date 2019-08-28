Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The latest book by leading African energy attorney NJ Ayuk describes the steps he’d like Africans to take to realize the full potential of the continent’s vast petroleum resources. Part of that process, Ayuk writes, should be continued efforts to keep American oil and gas companies in Africa.

Ayuk has devoted Chapter 17 of Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy to the U.S. and Africa, along with America’s potential to bolster Africa’s journey to a brighter future.

“International oil and gas companies are sometimes associated with Africa’s so-called ‘resource curse,’ but in reality, they have a key part to play in helping Africa turn things around,” said H. Daniel Hogan, an industry executive with over 38 years of experience much of it in Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Namibia, Egypt and Ghana.

“They can do that by hiring from the extremely talented African labor market and procuring services from the local sectors and, even more so, by sharing information and technology,” added Hogan, who currently serves as CEO and General Manager of Lukoil International Upstream West, the Russian multinational energy corporation.

“NJ Ayuk is right to call upon African governments to do their share in making Africa appealing to American exploration and production companies.”

Hogan noted that he also appreciates the book’s detailed analysis of the risks and rewards associated with exploration activities in Africa. “I hope American companies will see that Africa still has a lot to offer in terms of economic returns” he said.

NJ Ayuk is founder and CEO of Pan-African corporate law conglomerate, Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com/); Founder and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/); and co-author of Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity (2017).

He is recognized as one of the foremost figures in African business today.

Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy will be published by October 2019.

