On August 27, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov along with Eng. Valery Ivankovich, Director General of JSC «MAZ» met with the Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt Maj.-Gen. Dr. Mohamed El Assar.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the National Organization for Military Production, its subordinate enterprises and private companies as well as JSC «MAZ» officers.

A comprehensive discussion was held on further development of the joint production line of «MAZ» equipment in Egypt. The main stages of the project were considered, priority tasks for the nearest future were identified, including the localization of production. The need for further expansion of sales of joint products in Egypt and third countries was noted. On a separate basis the Belarusian Side provided information on possibilities of export financing and support for joint projects. The roadmap for the development of joint production was signed.

In addition during the visit of Eng. Valery Ivankovich to Cairo with the participation of the Embassy negotiations were held with the leadership of the Holding Company for Metallurgical Industries and EAMCO company of the Ministry of Public Business Sector of Egypt. The prospects of promoting «MAZ» passenger vehicles in Egypt were discussed. A Protocol of Intention was signed between JSC «MAZ» and EAMCO company in the field of joint production of buses.

