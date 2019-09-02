Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), H. E. Sir Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, will be on an official visit in Belgium starting on Tuesday 17 September 2019.

After the official welcome by Prime Minister Charles Michel and a governmental meeting at the Egmont Palace, President Tshisekedi will be received by His Majesty the King at the Royal Palace. Furthermore, the President will meet representatives of Belgian companies. He will pursue his visit in Belgium by work meetings with institutional and economic actors.

The official visit confirms the revitalization of the very close relationship between the DRC and Belgium and offers the opportunity to widen and intensify the bilateral cooperation. The exchanges on the Congolese government’s expectations and projects will allow both countries to identify the areas in which Belgium could support the efforts for reforms and changes announced by the Congolese government for the benefit of the population

