Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The 4th edition of the Zambia International Sevens rugby tournament is back in Lusaka, Zambia. The hosts who have been defending the trophy since inception in 2016 will be hoping to continue their fine run at this year's event.

Coach Andrew Kaminsa who has been keenly watching the local 7s played so far (Muf 7s and Roan 7s) will definitely keep his options open as he edges closer to announce his final list in the next few days before kick off in the 2 days tournament t be played on 6th & 7th September, 2019.

Some of the Teams expected to feature at the 2019 tournament include but not limited to

1. Zambia Nkwazi 2. Zambia Lechwe 3. Zimbabwe Cheeters 4. Namibia 5. Lesotho 6. Botswana 7. Malawi 8. Blue Bulls 9. JHB Bobbies 10. President's Select 11. Spartans Rugby 12. Sherminators

The organizers have also invited 9 performing artists to grace the much anticipated After Party to be hosted at The Arena in the outskirts of Lusaka, Zambia. A Touch Rugby tournament has also been included to be played alongside the international event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact: Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

[email protected]

Media filesDownload logo