Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

It’s heard that global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) will unveil its camera smartphone CAMON 12 series on September 5th. With aim to build reputed camera smartphone, it’s said CAMON 12 series will be not only Selfie, which is the most remarkable feature of previous CAMON series, and is embedded with upgraded camera for any angle photography.

Globally, TECNO portfolio consist of three series: ‘SPARK’ is with AI bright camera (great camera features especially in low light environment) for youth, ‘PHANTOM’ the brand’s flagship series and ‘CAMON’ the popular camera-centric series with outstanding selfie camera features in CAMON 11. CAMON series is the best voice of TECNO performance. It is designed for social media enthusiast who lead the trend and enjoy life by taking and sharing photos.

With several of our sources and spies working round the clock, we are pretty sure that CAMON 12 series is upgraded with AI Max Triple Camera to enable super wide angle photography, surpassing CAMON series’ DNA of clear selfie, to let you capture the beauty around you from a broader perspective.

Leaked images showcase TECNO’s pursuing the extreme frame with super full view screen and obviously higher edge-to-edge ratio than 87.5% of CAMON 11, guess, CAMON 12 series at least with 90% perfect edge-to-edge ratio. Leaked information reveals that CAMON 12 Air takes the initiative to equip itself with revolutionary Dot-in Display, the first and unprecedented step to apply the latest technology trend at a very sweet price level, while the only other Dot-in Display product is Samsung S10, which is available at much higher price level. With the remarkable 6.55 inch and 90% screen ratio, as well as the well-kept front flash for excellent low light photography, the user would have unimaginably expansive viewing experience. The striking choice brings brand new enjoyment.

Both wide angle photography and the Dot-in Display of CAMON 12 Air deliver TECNO’s commitment to bring best device with latest technology to the consumer to see the world. And news says that in the near future, TECNO will launch Dot-in Display product with front camera, to bring any angle nice photography experience with full view screen.

All these leaked features fit TECNO’s recently announced upgraded philosophy. In early July, TECNO revealed their philosophy of “Expect More” from previous “Experience More”, by underlining the brand’s commitment to provide masses with access to advance technology at attractive price-points, allowing them to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.

TECNO’s successful business with two long-term product strategies: focusing on local consumers, and using local innovation to meet local market demand to work hard at solving the user’s pain points and provide value for consumers proved that TECNO is always keeping pursuing mutual benefits in both African and emerging markets. The leaked CAMON 12 series features proved TECNO’s strategy well and reasons to believe that we can expect more from CAMON 12 series. Let’s stay tuned.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About TECNO Mobile: TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-Mobile.com

Find Out More

TECNO News Hub (http://bit.ly/2knv2WH) TECNO Facebook (www.Facebook.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Instagram (www.Instagram.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Twitter (Twitter.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Community (http://bit.ly/2lUBncP)

Media filesDownload logo