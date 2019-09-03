Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On August 31, for about 10 minutes, from 10:10 a.m., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received a courtesy call from H.E. Ms. Isatou Touray, Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia. The overview of the courtesy call is as follows. Vice-President Touray participated in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) held from August 28 to 30.

At the outset, Prime Minister Abe stated, "Japan wholeheartedly welcomes the inauguration of a new government based on the will of the people of The Gambia, and The Gambia's steps towards democratization." Prime Mnister Abe also stated that he hopes to further strengthen the bilateral relationship. In response, Vice-President Touray expressed his appreciation for the invitation to the TICAD7 and gratitude for Japan's assistance thus far. Following that, Prime Minister Abe stated that Japan is cooperating with The Gambia to improve access to safe water in order to strengthen human security, and expressed Japan's intent to support improvement of food security in The Gambia. In response, Vice-President Touray expressed gratitude for food assistance from Japan, and hope for Japan's support in the fields of water, fisheries, and agriculture. The two sides also exchanged views regarding cooperation in the international arena, including UN Security Council reform, and the North Korea situation.