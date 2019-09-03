Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, during his current visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, as well as issues of common concern.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.