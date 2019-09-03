Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced that Isaac Khisa from Uganda has won APO Group’s invitation to attend the 2019 Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (AHIF.com), the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, which will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 23rd-25th September.

APO Group will offer one round trip ticket and accommodation in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) for Isaac Khisa to attend the 2019 Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF).

The Africa Hotel investment Forum (AHIF) attracts many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. The latest edition of AHIF is predicted to be the biggest event of its kind ever staged in Africa, generating millions of dollars for the local economy, and billions for the continent as a whole (bit.ly/2ymN3bd).

Earlier this year, Bench Events (www.BenchEvents.com), organisers of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) (www.AHIF.com), and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), announced a long-term partnership aimed at boosting investment in the hospitality industry in Africa. (bit.ly/32YZbgF) APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard has also been appointed a member of the AHIF Advisory Board.

Isaac Khisa has more than 10 years’ experience as a writer and Business Editor at the Independent Publications Limited and the Nation Media Group’s publications – The EastAfrican and Daily Monitor. He has won various journalism accolades including the Pan-African Re/insurance Journalism Awards 2017, organised by the Nigerian-based Continental Re-insurance, Uganda National Journalism Awards 2013 and 2017 for the business, finance and economy category by the African Centre for Media Excellence (A.C.M.E) and the Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) Journalist of the Year 2012- Media Biotech Awards.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University and currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Uganda Management Institute.

“APO Group congratulates Isaac Khisa and is happy to be able to offer this opportunity to him. Each year, APO Group offers invitations to major events as part of our commitment to stimulate the growth of the journalism sector in Africa. It is important for us to support the development of journalists across Africa by creating opportunities on the ground when and where possible,” says Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group.

APO Group is the leading media relations consultancy in Africa and the Middle East, offering organizations a range of advisory services alongside its press release distribution and media monitoring solutions. Each year APO Group offers journalists the opportunity to attend major events as a part of its commitment to supporting journalism in Africa.

Earlier this year, Cameroonian journalist Monica Nkodo (http://bit.ly/2WMyGYg) won APO Group invitation to attend the 2019 EurAfrican Forum, one the most prestigious EU-Africa events. Nigerian journalist Oluseyi Awojulugbe also won the APO Group invitation to attend the African Development Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings.

The three previous recipients of the AfricaCom invitation were science journalist Aimable Twahirwa from Rwanda (bit.ly/2y42xAe), journalist John Churu from Botswana (bit.ly/2NVy4PP) and journalist Lilian Murugi Mutegi from Kenya (bit.ly/2y7EuAi). In September 2016, reporter Aggrey Mutambo from Kenya (bit.ly/2RdhgSe) has won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the leading hotel investment conference in Africa. In October 2018, Online News Editor Frank Eleanya from Nigeria (bit.ly/2YBnTBI) has won APO’s invitation to attend the Web Summit, the Largest Tech Conference in the World.

APO Group also sponsors the APO Energy Media Award (bit.ly/2NSbJ5D) and the APO Media Award (bit.ly/2DNPDfU) where a journalist wins $500 a month for one year, one laptop and one intercontinental flight ticket to a destination of his or her choice as well as one year of access to over 600 airport VIP lounges.

