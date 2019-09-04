Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Shri Jaideep Sarkar (IFS:1987), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of South Africa, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria.

