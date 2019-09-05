Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 25 August-1 September 2019, an official Thai delegation headed by H.E. Mrs. Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan, with the participation of heads of states and representatives from over 40 countries in Africa.

The Conference aims to provide a platform for interactive discussions between Japan, governments of African nations, international organisations, and other development partner countries, on various issues pertaining to the enhancement and acceleration of development in Africa. The role of the Japanese private sector was emphasised as key player in helping Africa develop, particularly in the following 4 sectors; namely, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Human Capital Development for Youth Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, and Blue Economy.

During the Conference, the Thai delegation used the platform to promote Thailand’s numerous aid programs in Africa, including the Sustainable Community by the Application of Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) Projects in Africa, and scholarships/fellowships for Africans to study in areas pivotal to the development of Africa.

TICAD is held every 3 years with Japan and Africa taking turn to host to conference.

