Early January 2020 will deliver BizTrends2020 – The Definitive Intra-African B2B Industry Trend Report, and with it your opportunity to make possible some of the best trend content in Africa. Under the theme Towards BizAfrica2020, Bizcommunity’s editors will soon be inviting contributions from strategic, economic, cultural and academic trend forecasters, analysts, management and development consultants across 19 sectors making a difference in our region. The predictions of these hundreds of companies and individuals will be curated into BizTrends2020 – a comprehensive overview of factors most likely to influence sustainable African economic futures. For the past 14 years BizTrends has been a sought-after resource for visionary, innovative companies and individuals. Now in the mythical year 2020, the grand, brand vision for BizTrends as the leading showcase for Africa’s most esteemed thought-leaders has arrived. Expect factors such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, intra-African trade, the Youth Bulge, UN SDGs, education and job creation, industrial and sustainable development, investment and management trends in your sector. BizTrends2020 will reflect a more dynamic and diverse group of trend opinion and practitioners – the thinkers, makers and doers – than ever before.

Get the best possible exposure, as you make the best trend content in Africa possible!

Apply to submit an individual or corporate trend opinion piece (http://bit.ly/2kvyiPR) in any sector of the economy (closing deadline 15 Nov)

Rotating top story presence and home page takeovers throughout January 2020

Sponsor an industry trend sector on Bizcommunity

Sponsor BizTrends multi-industry event

Sponsor multi-media, multi-platform distribution of BizTrends content Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.Media filesDownload logo