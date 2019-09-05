Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

GIG Logistics (www.GIGLogistics.com), Nigeria’s leading logistics company, has launched the Back-2-School Giveaway, where school backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to children residing in low-income communities in Ghana. The project is launched in partnership with NGO Aim Higher Africa, which is founded by Obama Foundation Leader and Head of Digital Media and Partnerships for Forbes Africa, Peace Hyde. The project is initially scheduled to launch in Accra with a total of 1000 school bags scheduled to be distributed to low income communities in the region.

“Education is the cornerstone of every economy in Africa and GIG Logistics Ghana is committed to investing in this sector. We believe education is the bedrock of our society and a requisite for Ghana’s development,” says Chidi Ajaere, CEO of GIG Group.

This year the leading Nigerian logistics company has opened its first Ghana branch in East Legon with further plans to open GIGL Circle, GIGL Tamale- Hospital Road, GIGL Kumasi and GIGL Takoradi with an estimated delivery volume of 2600 deliveries per day with further planned expansion into Rwanda, Kenya, Benin and Togo.

“GIG Logistics is investing in Ghana and is committed to building new logistics capacity, infrastructure and access for businesses and consumers across Ghana,” says Ajaere.

With scores of local branches and a robust global network, the company provides domestic intra and inter-state express delivery services as well as a footprint in the areas of freight forwarding and e-commerce logistics. The Company’s Operations would be end to end logistics offering logistics services across the whole of Ghana with a special focus on E-commerce last mile.

“Aim Higher Africa has been at the forefront of empowering youths and children in impoverished communities with the tools to build a brighter future through education. Our back 2 school program is yet another way to show our commitment to hard working parents who are struggling to make ends meet by giving them a little help to ensure their wards succeed in school,” says Hyde.

The company has a strong focus on building capacity in in the areas of education, environmental and health. To qualify for the giveaway, follow @giglghana, @aimhigherafrica on social media platforms or visit www.GIGLogistics.com.

