Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PEAfricaGroup.com) is excited to announce the shortlist for its 8th Annual Awards.

The 2019 awards shortlist is a compilation of self-entries, complemented by editorial recommendations from the Private Equity Africa team.

The accolades will be given at the PEA Awards Gala Dinner at the luxurious 5-Star Dorchester Hotel on 9th October 2019.

Final winners are selected by a panel of independent judges, based on recommendations in partnership with the London Business School Private Equity Institute and the PEA Awards Advisory Panel.

Please see full shortlist here: PEA 2019 Awards Shortlist (http://PEAfricaEvents.com/).

Gail Mwamba, the Awards Chair and Editor of Private Equity Africa, said:

“The shortlisted firms set the standard for successful investing in Africa. As the industry’s leading magazine, we are proud to be able to highlight the achievements of these investors and advisors, who are dedicated to executing global excellence on the continent.”

2019 PEA AWARDS SHORTLIST BY CATEGORY

GP AWARDS – HOUSE OF THE YEAR

SUBCATEGORIES: SSA, Regional & Specialist, Credit Investor

ACA Actis AfricInvest AIIM Alta Semper Amethis Carlyle DPI EchoVC Ethos Helios Investec Asset Management Mediterrania Old Mutual Alternative Investments TLcom TLG TPG XSML

GP AWARDS – DEAL OF THE YEAR

Large-Cap

Denham – Bridge Power Denham – Te Power DPI – CMGP

Mid-Cap

ACA – Daraju Adenia – Kanu Equipment Alta Semper – ODM Amethis, Kibo – Merec Carlyle – Tessara Carlyle – Wakanow DPI – MNT Investments DPI – Dolidol DUET – AJEAST Nigeria ECP – Artcaffé Group Harith – OCL Investec Asset Management – Richfield LeapFrog – Pyramid Novare – Twin Palms TPG, FS Investors – Wilderness

GP AWARDS – Small-Cap

AfricInvest – LCR Agile – SA Biomedical Alta Semper – HealthPlus Àrgentil – Tempohousing Nigeria Ascent – Auto Springs BPE Partners – Gourmet Group Enko Capital – Netis Eos Capital – Heat Exchange EXEO – Capital Fisheries Goodwell, Alitheia – Lidya Injaro – Novafrique Moringa – Jus Délice PAPE – Singular Systems Sahel Capital – Coscharis Zoscales – Ethio-Asia

GP AWARDS – Venture Capital

Algebra – iCommunity EchoVC, CcHub – LifeBank Edge Growth, Omidyar – Geo Spatial Equator, LUN, Goodwell – MFS Africa Goldman Sachs, LeapFrog – Jumo HAVAÍC – Instant Property Knife Capital – 5nines Novastar – GreenPath Partech, Orange, Quona – Yoco Sanari, Edge Growth, 4Di – Sensor Networks TLcom – Terragon TLcom, Social Capital, Kapor – mSurvey TPG, Satya, Endeavor – Cellulant

GP AWARDS – EXIT OF THE YEAR

Actis – Compuscan Actis – Mentor AfricInvest – Kiboko AIIM – Azura-Edo Centum – GenAfrica Helios – ARM Pension Helios – Vivo Energy LeapFrog – Petra Phatisa – Kanu Equipment Satya – iSON Xperiences TLG Capital – Cipla Quality Chemicals Industries

GP AWARDS – Debt & Infrastructure

AIIM – SEGAP Denham Capital – Ivoire Hydro Energy Helios, Gemcorp – Africell TLG – Grace Lake Partners Pearl Capital – Sesaco Vantage – Cap Tamarin Ltée

PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF THE YEAR

SUBCATEGORIES: Innovation, Improvement, Development & Social Impact

54 Capital – BBHL 8 Miles – Beloxxi Actis – Honoris Universities Adenia Partners – Opham AFIG – NGC AIIM – Albatros Alta Semper – Macro Holdings Amethis – Groupe Premium Apis – DPO Àrgentil Capital – Tempohousing Nigeria Centum Capital Partners – Almasi Beverages Duet – SAPLED Denham Capital – Endeavor Energy DPI – KMR ECP – CIPREL Fanisi – Haltons Goodwell Investments, Alitheia Capital – Paga Investec Asset Management – Akuo Kita Solar Mediterrania Capital Partners – Groupe Cofina Synergy- Northstar TLG Capital – BAJ Fuel Verod – Oreon Education Zebu – Moablaou Zebu – Norish

ADVISOR AWARDS

Fund Administrators

Abax Services Axis Intercontinental Trust IQ-EQ Maitland SANNE Trident Trust

Legal Advisors

Global Legal Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall, Funds, Transactions & Single Deal

Akin Gump Allen & Overy Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Clifford Chance Debevoise & Plimpton Dentons DLA Piper Eversheds Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Goodwin Procter Latham & Watkins Linklaters Norton Rose Fulbright Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Simmons & Simmons White & Case Winston & Strawn

Local & Frontier Legal Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall, Funds, Transactions & Single Deal

ÆLEX Aluko & Oyebode Anjarwalla & Khanna Banwo & Ighodalo Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah Bowmans Chibesakunda & Co Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr ENSafrica Ikeyi Shittu & Co Jurifis KN Law Matouk Bassiouny Nyamayaro Makanza & Bakasa Templars The New Practice Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie Webber Wentzel Werksmans Attorneys

Financial Advisors

Global Financial Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall & Single Deal

BDO Deloitte Ernst & Young Grant Thornton KPMG Lazard Macquarie Marsh McKinsey PwC Roland Berger

Local & Frontier Financial Advisors

SUBCATEGORIES: Overall & Single Deal

Apex Partners Barium Capital Chapel Hill Denham DataMax Registrars HC Securities and Investment Nisk Capital Pangaea Securities Perigeum Capital Renmere Consulting Step Advisory Vetiva Capital West Capital

Other Advisors

Afaya Partners Darien Analytics OST Energy Rongead SgurrEnergy

About Private Equity Africa: Private Equity Africa (www.PEAfricaGroup.com) is a UK-based magazine that focuses exclusively on Africa's private equity industry, providing news, analysis and research.