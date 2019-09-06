Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) lately launched new smartphones CAMON 12, CAMON 12 Pro and CAMON 12 Air with upgraded camera. As one of the most remarkable camera devices, TECNO CAMON 12 comes back with 16+2+8MP AI Max Triple Rear Camera and its four outstanding shooting performances.

TECNO CAMON 12 is the upgraded camera smartphone from CAMON series, and is created for any angle photography. Ultra Clear Shot / 120° Super Wide Angle / 2cm Extreme Macro Photography / Remarkable Bokeh Effect, offer the consumers chance to seize wonderful moments from different angles to discover more beauty of the world and to see the world much clearer, closer, brighter and wider.

The 4 in 1 technology and mosaic algorithm enable TECNO CAMON 12 stand out from its range with high pixel and clear camera lens. It comes true that by utilizing TECNO CAMON 12 120° Super Wide Angle or 2cm Extreme Macro Photography, the consumers will be able to take blockbusters by a phone. And you’ll find that with TECNO CAMON 12, anybody can be a professional photographer.

TECNO has been dedicating to providing users with the most up-to-date image technology and experience and announcing the future product strategy to have a smartphone with frontier 108M pixels camera and in-display camera technology in the very near future. 108 MP is set to be one of the highest-spec cameras equipped on a smartphone and with ultra-high resolution as well as better light input capacity and image details, which can be used as printed poster directly.

In-display camera technology is the most advanced solution to achieve a higher screen proportion of mobile phones. With the camera hidden under the screen, the technology is expected to be the key to the ultimate full screen.

6.52” Crystal Dot Notch Screen, Super FULLVIEW Experience

CAMON 12 chose 6.52” Dot Notch screen for a new cinematic viewing experience. The outstanding 90% edge-to-edge ratio offers wider horizon. We aim to let you see more.

CAMON 12 Air takes the initiative to equip itself with revolutionary Dot-in Display for excellent low light photography. With the remarkable 6.55 inch and 90% screen ratio, the user would have unimaginably expansive viewing experience. Less limitation to unblock your view. This time, CAMON 12 Air takes the first and unprecedented step.

Unlock A New Era of Camera

16MP main lens focuses on AI scene detection and AI HDR, covering various common shooting scenarios and offering corresponding AI optimization, user could take more natural and exquisite photos via it.

The remarkable bokeh effect highlights the main portrait and blurs background sundry, making the portrait the best visual sense.

The secondary lens brings 120° super wide-angle shots and 2cm extreme macro photography experience. We not only let you see the world from a broader perspective, but also capture more detailed beauty around you.

Clearer, Brighter, More Glamorous Selfie

Continuing CAMON series’ DNA of Clear Selfie, CAMON 12 still works hard on its high pixel and clear camera lens. The 4 in 1 technology and mosaic algorithm makes picture much brighter and clearer. Breaking through the limitation of Dot Notch screen, dual flashlights are hidden on the screen, offering fill-light in low light scenarios to take more glamorous shots. Beauty mode is also fully upgraded, no more simple adjusting, but 3D stereoscopic facial beauty to make your selfie more natural and charming. The beauty mode also expands its scope to body beauty and video beauty.

64GB ROM + 4GB RAM, 4000mAh long-lasting battery, Powerful Performance

With 64GB Big ROM, user has more space for photos, music, videos and files. Fearless of regular clean-up to get more storage. 4GB RAM makes the system running smoother and faster. Users could multitask with ease as well as fluently play games. The 4000mAh big battery allows user more time connecting with the world. More powerful features waiting for you to explore.

Gradient Nebula Design

Go simple with the whole design, but bold with its colors. Get inspiration of nebula, CAMON 12 designs gradient nebula for its back cover. 3 different stunning gradient colors for user to choose. The glossy finish makes it smooth to touch and the eye-catching appearance makes it stand out from the crowds.

Funny Interaction – AR Sticker & AR Emoji

Follow your heart and capture what you want. The AR sticker covers 220+ facial features and supports identification across 120°. Light beautification and localization features are also considered. The special customized version of Manchester City Football Club is surprisingly built as amazing gift.

Animate your favorite emoji with real facial expressions and creates more fun when taking pictures or recording videos – AR Emoji – Come and freely share interesting interaction with friends.

Newest version of AndroidTM 9 Pie & HiOS 5.5

Equipped with the latest version of operating system and user interface, CAMON 12 brings you brand new user experience. The newly upgraded system focuses on playing a role of intelligent partner as it not only offers efficient working conditions, but also varied entertaining functions. Intelligent voice broadcast, Smart panel, AI read mode and other refreshing functions are definitely impressing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

Learn More: News Hub (bit.ly/2knv2WH) TECNO Facebook (Facebook.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Instagram (Instagram.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Twitter (Twitter.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Community (bit.ly/2lUBncP)

Media filesDownload logo